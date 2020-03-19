Home Shop NI Services Education Services Customer Education Courses Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand Course Overview

Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand Course

Building on the Developing Test Programs Using TestStand Course, the Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand Course covers how to customize TestStand to further meet your testing needs. You will work through a series of system-design scenarios that teach you to identify when and how to modify different components of the TestStand framework to satisfy your test system requirements.

Course Details:

Duration

  • Instructor-led Classroom: Two (2) Days

  • Instructor-led Online: Three (3) 4-hour sessions, plus homework

Audience

  • TestStand users tasked with customizing various components of the TestStand framework

  • TestStand users pursuing the Certified TestStand Architect certification

Prerequisites

  • Developing Test Programs Using TestStand course or equivalent experience

  • Ability to design and develop a test sequence in TestStand that includes subsequences and calls to external code modules

  • Ability to describe the purpose of a process model and execute a test sequence using an execution entry point

  • Familiarity with LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI or C programming

  • Recommended Courses (depending on your code development application): LabVIEW Core 1 Course or LabWindows™/CVI Core 1 Course

NI Products Used

  • TestStand Version 2014 SP1 or later

  • LabVIEW Professional Development System Version 2015 or later

  • LabWindows/CVI Version 2015 or later

After attending this course, you will be able to:

  • Create and customize process models to modify test execution across multiple sequences

  • Customize the contents of a test report

  • Create custom step types to support test developers

  • Use the TestStand API to control TestStand programmatically

  • Create and customize user interfaces

  • Conduct a code review for a test program

  • Manage deployment of your test framework

Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand Course Outline

Lesson Overview Topics
Assigning Development Tasks This lesson differentiates which development decisions should be made by sequence developers versus framework architects.
  • Responsibilities of the Test Sequence Developer
  • Responsibilities of the Test Framework Architect
Modifying Execution Across All Sequences This lesson describes how to select and implement an appropriate approach to modifying execution of all test sequences on a test station.
  • Customizing a process model
  • Implementing optional framework components
  • Modifying execution across all process models
Selecting a Result Processing Strategy This lesson presents different results processing strategies and describes how to choose and implement the strategy that is appropriate for the needs of a test framework.
  • Choosing a mechanism for logging data
  • Choosing a report configuration
  • Modifying the code that generates the report
Creating Customized Step Types This lesson describes how to create custom step types to provide a consistent set of reusable components to all test developers.
  • Creating a custom step type
  • Executing code before or after a module
  • Customizing step type properties
Controlling TestStand Programmatically This lesson introduces the TestStand API and describes how to use the TestStand API to develop code that programmatically interacts with TestStand.
  • What is the TestStand API?
  • Accessing the TestStand API
  • Logging results dynamically
  • Programmatically editing or creating a sequence
  • Developing code modules that interact with TestStand
Creating a Custom User Interface This lesson reviews the built-in TestStand user interface and describes how to implement a custom user interface (UI) to simplify the testing procedure for test operators.
  • Customizing UI functionality based on User Role
  • Using TestStand controls to build a ui
  • Handling TestStand events in a UI
  • Using native controls to build a UI
  • Communicating between the UI and the Test System
Conducting TestStand Code Reviews This lesson presents the tools and techniques you can use to assist with conducting a TestStand code review.
  • Enforcing development standards and best practices
  • Tools for reviewing sequence files
Managing a TestStand Deployment This lesson describes the different approaches you can use to ensure the test framework is deployable to developers and the system is deployable to the end user.
  • Distributing your framework to test developers
  • Making incremental updates to the test system

