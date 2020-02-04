As senior vice president of business development, Pete Zogas is responsible for driving short- and long-term platform-aligned growth in strategic segments.

Since joining NI in 1985, Zogas has held marketing and sales leadership positions across the company and led the initiative to create the NI Alliance Partner Network. His current global business development team establishes early and differentiated leadership positions for NI in key application areas.

Zogas advocates for STEM education by advising academic institutions, including Texas Christian University and The University of Oklahoma College of Engineering Board of Engineers. He is also active in his community by supporting web development for the nonprofit Lake Travis Labor of Love.

Zogas has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Drexel University.

A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.