Vision Development Module 2020 Known Issues

198177 703071 Using the Merge Overlay and Write Custom Data functions in parallel can cause a LabVIEW crash. Workaround: Call both the Merge Overlay and Write Custom Data functions sequentially. Reported Version: Vision Development Module 2018 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Oct 19, 2018

198158 718023 Geometric Pattern Matching algorithm returns different matches when changing the score or number of matches In some cases, Geometric Pattern Matching algorithm returns different matches when changing the score or number of matches to find. This is due to the template size being too small.

Workaround: To avoid noisy matches, REFINEMENT MATCH FACTOR can be increased. Reported Version: Vision Development Module 2018 Resolved Version: N/A Added: May 17, 2019

198130 634805 The IMAQ FPGA Local Threshold VI does not correctly threshold the top of images when the kernel size is large. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Development Module 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: May 22, 2017

198152 697023 When using the IMAQ Fit Line VI, if the resulting line is either vertical or horizontal it is possible to get error -1074395315 When using the IMAQ Fit Line VI, if the resulting line is either vertical or horizontal it is possible to get error: "-1074395315 IMAQ Vision: You supplied an inefficient set of points to match the minimum score".

Workaround: Rotate the set of points to a 45 degree angle to find the fitted line. Reported Version: Vision Development Module 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Oct 19, 2018

198318 734505 Embedded UIs do not display text overlays on the image display control. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Development Module 2019 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 5, 2013

198301 572114 IMAQ Learn Distortion Model VI with the Distortion Model set to Polynomial generates an inconsistent calibration template. The IMAQ Learn Distortion Model VI with the Distortion Model set to Polynomial generates an inconsistent calibration template if the X Step and Y Step values from the IMAQ Calibration Target to Points - Circular Dots 2 VI are less than 0.0001.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Development Module 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 1, 2016

198282 716660 IMAQ Calculate Defect Map returns error -1074396109 when the input image is calibrated with an old calibration. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Development Module 2018 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Oct 19, 2018

199562 732630 Memory leak while Loading and Unloading OpenVINO model continuously in a loop Unloading OpenVINO models can cause a memory leak. Calling IMAQ DL Create (OpenVINO) and then IMAQ DL Dispose to dispose the model can leak around 1KB of memory.

Workaround: We recommend re-using a Deep Learning session created with a specific model to avoid the memory leak. Reported Version: Vision Development Module 2019 Resolved Version: N/A Added: May 17, 2019

470505 697946 The IMAQ AVI2 Create VI does not support non-integer frame rates. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Development Module 2017 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Oct 19, 2018

470643 721883 Large/Huge TensorFlow models may fail to load and cause crash on targets with low RAM. Based on available resources on the target device, IMAQ DL Create(TensorFlow) api may fail to create a session for large/huge models. Workaround: Choose target for deployment after careful consideration/testing of available memory and size of the TensorFlow models. Reported Version: Vision Development Module 2018 Resolved Version: N/A Added: May 17, 2019

472010 728588 Using IMAQ Equalize on 16-bit images that have pixel values in a narrow range and a large number of bins does not work properly. Workaround: Use a lower number of bins (ie. 256).

Reported Version: Vision Development Module 2018 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: May 17, 2019

472016 731128 Large/Huge OpenVINO models may fail to load and cause crash on targets with low RAM. Based on available resources on the target device, IMAQ DL Create(OpenVINO) api may fail to create a session for large/huge models. Workaround: Choose target for deployment after careful consideration/testing of available memory and size of the OpenVINO models. Reported Version: Vision Development Module 2019 Resolved Version: N/A Added: May 17, 2019

198138 JPEG decompression error, caused by corrupted JPEG data, can cause LabVIEW to crash. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Development Module 2019 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Oct 18, 2019

198040 Find Straight Edge can sometimes return different results on same image with slight variation and combinations of width/gap. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Development Module 2019 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Jun 23, 2020

198320 When using a polygon ROI, Find Edges VI sometimes does not return an edge if the ROI is directly on the edge.



Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Development Module 2019 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Jun 23, 2020

197606 Selecting to generate FPGA code for 7976R actually generates code for the cRIO 9068 target. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Development Module 2019 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Oct 1, 2019

197708 U16 reverse produces different results in Vision Assistant vs FPGA code generated. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Development Module 2019 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Jun 23, 2020