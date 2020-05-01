LabVIEW 2020 Bug Fixes

Bug Number Legacy ID Description Details

166601 545835 LabVIEW Runtime Engine encounters Worker Thread Limit when using web services on Linux RT-based cRIO On a Linux RT-based cRIO, the LabVIEW Runtime Engine can get into a deadlocked state waiting for action from the Web Server. This can cause process hangs resulting in a Worker Thread Limit error reported to the user by the Web Server. Workaround: Use a mechanism other than web services. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2015 Resolved Version: LabVIEW 2020 Added: Feb 11, 2020

221253 509876 Bundle by Name function can send wrong pointer into subVI with Call Library Function Node If a main VI has the output of a Bundle by Name function connected to a subVI, a Call Library Function node within the subVI can receive the wrong pointer from the wired cluster. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2013 SP1 Resolved Version: LabVIEW 2020 Added: Aug 7, 2016

320200 704376 EXE including 'Std Deviation and Variance' VI is unloadable Building an executable including a VI that uses the 'Std Deviation and Variance' VI results in an error: "(Hex 0x464) VI is not loadable". Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2018 Resolved Version: LabVIEW 2020 Added: N/A

316578 457854 Aborting a VI can leave VIs targeted by a Call By Reference node reserved permanently Workaround: Close the project to unreserve the VI Reported Version: LabVIEW 2013 Resolved Version: LabVIEW 2020 Added: Feb 18, 2020

166386 Incorrect behavior when using a Boolean control from the System palette When using a Boolean control from the System palette and running the VI, you do not see the "hover" picture change. When clicked, the value stays consistent, but the button does not change visually.

Workaround: Do not use the System Boolean buttons or place them inside another structure. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2017 SP1 Resolved Version: LabVIEW 2020 Added: Apr 20, 2020

166645 LabVIEW Application Builder fails to build a Source Distribution on Windows when using some specific vi.lib VIs that contain non-Windows components When using some specific vi.lib VIs (including vi.lib\Utility\tdmsutil.llb\TDMS Component Path.vi) that contain non-Windows components, LabVIEW Application Builder will fail to build a Source Distribution on Windows. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2015 SP1 Resolved Version: LabVIEW 2020 Added: Apr 20, 2020

188865 When making multiple calls to Python function in a For Loop, the Python execution treats the passed data as a list, rather than a NumPy array When making multiple calls to Python function in a For Loop, the Python execution treats the passed data as a list, rather than a NumPy array. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2019 Resolved Version: LabVIEW 2020 Added: Apr 20, 2020

221209 Hovering over an override method in the Project Explorer does not show parent class description if the VI has empty description Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2017 SP1 Resolved Version: LabVIEW 2020 Added: Apr 20, 2020

166772 587931: Special characters (\r,

, etc.) are not correctly converted to JSON when using LabVIEW Web services When a LabVIEW Web service is set to the JSON output type, strings with special characters such as tab constant, carriage return constant, and end of line constant are not escaped properly. This does not include the /s character.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2015 SP1 Resolved Version: LabVIEW 2020 Added: Apr 20, 2020