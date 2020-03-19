Building on the Developing Test Programs Using TestStand Course, the Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand Course covers how to customize TestStand to further meet your testing needs. You will work through a series of system-design scenarios that teach you to identify when and how to modify different components of the TestStand framework to satisfy your test system requirements.
Instructor-led Classroom: Two (2) Days
Instructor-led Online: Three (3) 4-hour sessions, plus homework
TestStand users tasked with customizing various components of the TestStand framework
TestStand users pursuing the Certified TestStand Architect certification
Developing Test Programs Using TestStand course or equivalent experience
Ability to design and develop a test sequence in TestStand that includes subsequences and calls to external code modules
Ability to describe the purpose of a process model and execute a test sequence using an execution entry point
Familiarity with LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI or C programming
Recommended Courses (depending on your code development application): LabVIEW Core 1 Course or LabWindows™/CVI Core 1 Course
TestStand Version 2014 SP1 or later
LabVIEW Professional Development System Version 2015 or later
LabWindows/CVI Version 2015 or later
Create and customize process models to modify test execution across multiple sequences
Customize the contents of a test report
Create custom step types to support test developers
Use the TestStand API to control TestStand programmatically
Create and customize user interfaces
Conduct a code review for a test program
Manage deployment of your test framework
|Lesson
|Overview
|Topics
|Assigning Development Tasks
|This lesson differentiates which development decisions should be made by sequence developers versus framework architects.
|
|Modifying Execution Across All Sequences
|This lesson describes how to select and implement an appropriate approach to modifying execution of all test sequences on a test station.
|
|Selecting a Result Processing Strategy
|This lesson presents different results processing strategies and describes how to choose and implement the strategy that is appropriate for the needs of a test framework.
|
|Creating Customized Step Types
|This lesson describes how to create custom step types to provide a consistent set of reusable components to all test developers.
|
|Controlling TestStand Programmatically
|This lesson introduces the TestStand API and describes how to use the TestStand API to develop code that programmatically interacts with TestStand.
|
|Creating a Custom User Interface
|This lesson reviews the built-in TestStand user interface and describes how to implement a custom user interface (UI) to simplify the testing procedure for test operators.
|
|Conducting TestStand Code Reviews
|This lesson presents the tools and techniques you can use to assist with conducting a TestStand code review.
|
|Managing a TestStand Deployment
|This lesson describes the different approaches you can use to ensure the test framework is deployable to developers and the system is deployable to the end user.
|
The mark LabWindows is used under a license from Microsoft Corporation. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries.