How Do I Troubleshoot More Efficiently with the SystemLink™ Test Module?

Test engineers don't have time to go through the tedious process of troubleshooting a bottleneck in their test equipment. They need to focus on providing accurate and consistent test results on time and budget. When an equipment issue does occur, test engineers must find and address it quickly. The SystemLink Test Module makes it easy to identify and understand operational issues with test assets. Using trend reporting and automated reports, test teams can quickly find test steps that are failing and track them back to points in time where hardware or software changes might have occurred.