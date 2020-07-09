Home Innovations Videos

Transitioning Practical Laboratories to Include Remote Learning

Updated Jul 9, 2020

Overview

We see a growing need to have flexibility to interchange between in person and remote learning and this brings about challenges with practical laboratories. Having worked with Universities on remote learning for several years we would like to share what we have learnt and potential approaches for transitioning to remote laboratories. 

 

During this webinar, we discussed the challenges faced with teaching practical labs in the current climate and some approaches to creating adaptable laboratories that include remote learning.