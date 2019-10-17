Austin, Texas: A Destination Like No Other

The Austin Convention Center has two parking garages: the Second Street Garage at 201 E. Second St. and the Fifth Street Garage at 601 E. Fifth St. These garages accept cash, local checks, and the following credit cards: MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Diners Club, and Discover.

Pricing is as follows:

1–3 hours: $5.00

3–8 hours: $8.00

8–10 hours: $11.00

10–12 hours: $19.00



Overnight parking is not available.