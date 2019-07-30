As senior vice president and general manager of the semiconductor business, Ritu Favre is responsible for driving business growth and defining the products, services, and capabilities required to meet the unique needs of NI customers in the market.

Favre is a seasoned high-tech industry leader with experience across general management and executive leadership roles in the RF and semiconductor industries. Most recently, she served as the chief executive officer of NEXT Biometrics and was on the Cohu Board of Directors. Prior to her role at NEXT, she helped build profitable businesses while holding senior management positions with market leaders such as Motorola, Freescale Semiconductor, and Synaptics.

Favre is a member of the Global Semiconductor Association’s Women’s Leadership Council, which is aimed at inspiring and sponsoring the next generation of female leaders in the semiconductor industry. She received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from Arizona State University.