This document contains the NI Package Manager 20.0 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI Package Manager 20.0. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|59129
|670368
|
Installation of NI Max configuration fails in non-interactive (silent) installations or on Windows 10
Running an installer which imports an NI MAX configuration fails to run the import wizard on restart. This occurs when the installer is run in silent mode, or when it is run in any mode on Windows 10.
Workaround:
Import the installed configuration file manually through NI MAX.
|
Reported Version:
N/A
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Sep 20, 2018
|59130
|703628
|
"Back" button during uninstallation of NIPM does not work
When NI Package Manager is being uninstalled itself through the Windows uninstall feature, the "Back" button on the uninstall dialog has no function. When the button is clicked, it just disappears and nothing else happens.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
N/A
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Sep 20, 2018
|60449
|702321
|
“Add Installer Copy” or “Add Installer Shortcut” dialog boxes reappear after you successfully add a distribution.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
N/A
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Jun 13, 2018
|74734
|697178
|
Attempting to build a package containing more than 2 GB of files will cause a build failure.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Package Manager 2015 SP1
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Apr 7, 2019
|360353
|715787
|
Links to the batch installer directory from the Build Success window deny access to non-administrator Windows accounts.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
N/A
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Oct 8, 2018
|359109
|684715
|
Store installation fails with "FIPS-compliant" encryption enabled.
NI Package Manager installations from the Store fail with the message "Exception has been thrown by the target of an invocation" when the Windows "FIPS-compliant" setting is enabled.
Workaround:
Disable FIPS and re-run the installation.
|
Reported Version:
N/A
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Mar 20, 2018
|315356
|
File-based packages can incorrectly remove files on upgrade if a file is locked on removal, but unlocked on installWhen using SystemLink, file-based packages can incorrectly remove files on upgrade if a file is locked on removal, but unlocked on install.
Workaround:
a) Repair the "ni-systemlink-python-3.7" file package. Now that the files are no-longer in use after reboot, the repair successfully lays down the files in the correct location.
b) Uninstall and re-install will provide the same fix as the repair.
|
Reported Version:
Package Manager 19.5
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Feb 21, 2020
Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
There are currently no issues to list.
