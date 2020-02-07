Strategies for Digital Transformation Success in Aerospace and Defense
Many aerospace and defense (A&D) organizations are pursuing digital transformation initiatives. They're looking to leverage the latest computing, connectivity, and analytics capabilities to increase operational efficiency and improve mission readiness.
Technology Brief
Why Test Data Is Integral to Digital Transformation
Test systems and test data are often excluded from digital transformation initiatives at A&D companies. This reality helps explain why many of these efforts fail. Read this technology brief to see how test data can help organizations evolve digitally.