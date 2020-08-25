Home Innovations Semiconductor Wafer-Level Parametric Test Accelerate Time to Market with Highly Parallel Wafer-Level Reliability

Accelerate Time to Market with Highly Parallel Wafer-Level Reliability

Semiconductor device geometries are shrinking and becoming more complex, while major technology trends such as autonomous vehicles are placing additional pressure on the semiconductor supply chain to provide higher assurances of product quality. In order to keep up with these challenging demands and still release stable technology nodes ahead of the competition, semiconductor wafer-process engineers need more reliability-measurement data and they need it faster than ever before.

 

A wafer-level reliability (WLR) solution must address these key requirements:

 

  • Support wafer technology node development, process integration, and process monitoring
  • Quickly generate sufficient amounts of reliability-measurement data to build accurate statistical models and empower data-driven decisions
  • Comply with JEDEC standards for common 2- and 4-terminal WLR stresses (TDDB, HCI, and BTI/NBTI)
  • Decrease total WLR test time and accelerate data velocity
  • Maximize efficiency of capital expenditures and fab floor space

Semiconductor Wafer-Level Reliability Solution

  • Highly parallel WLR solution optimized for channel density and measurement speed
  • Up to 100 PXIe-4135 fA-class SMU channels in a single 40 U 19-inch rack (or up to 50 channels in a 24 U 19-inch rack)
  • Modular and independent SMUs with a true SMU-per-pin architecture
  • Specialized application software for configurable 2- and 4-terminal stresses
  • TestStand test management software provides built-in functionality for profiling and optimizing test execution speed and parallelism, database integration, and report generation

Solution Advantages

  • Shorter WLR test cycles—from months to days—with industry-leading parallelism and measurement speed.

  • Configurable and upgradeable channel count (up to 100 channels per rack) in a highly flexible SMU-per-pin architecture.

  • Industry-leading channel density and flexible rack size options help optimize use of floor space and minimize power consumption.

  • Optional add-ons for remote systems management and data analytics.

“The test-time reduction using this SMU-per-pin method is nothing short of spectacular, and wouldn’t be possible with large, traditional box SMUs. Our method eliminated switching and serialized-measurement time, reducing total test time to that of testing a single test point.”

-Bart De Wachter, Semiconductor Technology and Systems Group Researcher, imec

BUILD YOUR SOLUTION WITH THE NI ECOSYSTEM

NI offers a variety of solution integration options customized to your application-specific requirements. You can use your own internal integration teams for full system control or leverage the expertise of NI and our worldwide NI Partner Network to obtain a turnkey solution.

NI Partner Network

The NI Partner Network is a global community of domain, application, and overall test development experts working closely with NI to meet the needs of the engineering community. NI Partners are trusted solution providers, systems integrators, consultants, product developers, and services and sales channel experts skilled across a wide range of industries and application areas.

Services and Support

NI works with customers throughout the life of an application, delivering training, technical support, consultation and integration services, and maintenance programs. Teams can discover new skills by participating in NI-specific and geographic user groups and build proficiency with online and in-person training.

Semiconductor Wafer-Level Reliability Solution Brochure

Learn about NI's Semiconductor Wafer-Level Reliability Solution.

An NI Partner is a business entity independent from NI and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with NI.