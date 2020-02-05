Test Increasingly Complex Sets of Audio Devices

The growing popularity of IoT devices worldwide is accelerating the adoption of voice commands as the user interface for many electrical products. This means that acoustic and audio test challenges are likely to impact more products than ever before. Test teams must meet extended test coverage requirements to ensure product quality while maintaining throughput and operational efficiency. For a solution to meet these sorts of demands, it must:

Provide complete coverage for current and future test requirements

Operate within the expected cycle-time limit

Design, develop, and deploy within a production schedule

Fit into manufacturing processes physically and operationally