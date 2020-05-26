Home Innovations Automotive ADAS Test Record Raw ADAS Sensor Data during Test Drives with Confidence

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) sensor test groups are required to record raw field sensor data during road testing to accurately identify and train the ADAS and autonomous vehicle ECU software. Vehicle, driver, and environment safety demand an increased number of high-bandwidth ADAS sensors or changes in the vehicle design that result in high volume of recorded data, even under extreme time-to-market pressure. NI's PXI-based ADAS datalogging solution can help because it:

 

  • Synchronizes sensor interfaces down to the microsecond accuracy
  • Interfaces with various I/O, including automotive networks, GMSL and FPD Link cameras, radar, and general-purpose I/O
  • Records terabytes of data (up to 6 GB/s) with NI or third-party redundant array of inexpensive disks (RAID) storage that joins the PXI system easily
  • Uses flexible sensors and PXI modular hardware to collect data
  • Adapts to meet your data recording requirements now and in the future

NI ADAS Datalogger Test Solution

  • Vehicle sensors directly interface with the NI PXI system.
  • Various PXI modules synchronized with the 100 MHz backplane clock to record sensor data.
  • NI RAID storage or third-party options easily interface with the PXI system to store data.

Solution Advantages

  • CAN, LIN, FlexRay, and Automotive Ethernet vehicle bus support

  • <1 µs synchronization

  • Radar, lidar, and ultrasonic support through the vehicle bus

  • Modular, software-connected PXI platform future-proofs the system against changing requirements

  • Highly reliable PXI performance never misses data

“We typically deploy a PXI chassis in a vehicle and interface it to live-camera, ultrasonic, vehicle-bus, and environmental-sensor data from typical driving situations. We use this live data to train and validate our computer vision deep-learning algorithms at the bench later.”

–Derek O’Dea, Measurement Equipment and Tools Development Manager, Valeo

