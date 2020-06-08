Reduce Time to Market and Cost per Program

Test engineering and program leaders must manage cost and risk when building test capability and managing legacy programs. Aerospace and defense organizations across the world are being asked to learn and integrate new technologies, manage new and often unbudgeted corporate or government mandates, significantly reduce program schedules, and maintain legacy test equipment for years longer than originally planned.
Key challenges include:
Prioritize areas for investment and evaluate overall impact, establish go/no-go criteria for next steps, and help drive organizational buy-in
Understand dependencies to help optimize make/buy decisions and accelerate ROI
Accelerate schedule while minimizing impact to programs and ensuring highest possible quality