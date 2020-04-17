NI Package Manager 19.6 Known Issues

File-based packages can incorrectly remove files on upgrade if a file is locked on removal, but unlocked on install.

Workaround:

a) Repair the "ni-systemlink-python-3.7" file package. Now that the files are no-longer in use after reboot, the repair successfully lays down the files in the correct location.

b) Uninstall and re-install will provide the same fix as the repair.