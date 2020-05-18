LabVIEW NXG 5.0 Real-Time Module Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed in LabVIEW NXG 5.0 Real-Time Module, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of LabVIEW NXG 5.0 Real-Time Module.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|
SaltStack Critical Vulnerabilities CVE-2020-11651, CVE-2020-11652
The LabVIEW NXG 5.0 Real-Time Module is affected by SaltStack security vulnerabilities CVE-2020-11651 and CVE-2020-11652.
Workaround:
Update to LabVIEW NXG Real-Time Module 5.0.1.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW NXG Real-Time Module 5.0
Resolved Version:
LabVIEW NXG Real-Time Module: 5.0.1
Added:
May 18, 2020
