Addressing Challenges of Online Monitoring

Challenges in Today’s Plant Maintenance and Asset Maintenance

As maintenance managers build a maintenance strategy, they are challenged to address each of these objectives without spending more on a maintenance program. They report difficulty in finding enough experienced equipment specialists, spending too much time collecting data versus analyzing it, feeling discouraged with inconsistent diagnostics and a lack of insight into overall reliability, and working with new technology that is more complex, expensive, and difficult to maintain. Often plant systems are custom-made packages. But over time, sustaining a custom package can be trying, especially when maintenance managers have limited resources.

Equipment monitoring systems are used to detect trends and anomalies for accurate diagnosis.

As assets grow more important to the performance of a facility, maintenance managers use technicians to collect asset condition data through manual, route-based measurements. This data provides the context necessary to better understand asset health and allow organizations to schedule maintenance when necessary. As the number of assets that demand this attention grows in the facility, these technicians are spending upwards of 80 percent of their time collecting data and 20 percent analyzing it to determine the root cause of issues. Further studies by the International Data Corporation (IDC) show that 22 percent of data stored digitally is documented well enough to be analyzed and that only 5 percent of data is actually analyzed. In addition, organizations are finding it more challenging to locate, hire, and train new equipment specialists while today’s experts are retiring at a rapid pace.

According to a survey performed by Allied Reliability Group, a global maintenance, reliability, and operational consulting organization, 78 percent of maintenance managers are not happy with their current maintenance approach. Despite expending too many resources, organizations still failed to produce results that predicted equipment failures, and unexpected asset failures still occurred. The reality of budget cuts, workforce gaps, aging equipment, expensive technology, and shrinking profit has forced maintenance managers to seek new technologies that allow organizations to scale and prevent costly failures in the future. This can be especially daunting as technology ages because plants and enterprises require systems that can accommodate needs for years to come. But on the business side, plants and enterprises are constrained because monitoring systems are tied to equipment providers. So the trend is to seek platform solutions that are independent of equipment providers, thereby gaining the flexibility to have one system that can monitor equipment from any supplier and then integrate this for accurate diagnosis.