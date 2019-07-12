Standard Service Program (SSP) for Software

Improved Tool Access —You can download the software version you need whenever you need it from the NI Software Download Center. Get upgrades to the latest version of your software and maintain older programs with installers for historical versions of NI software. Also gain insight into emerging technologies with the NI Software Technology Preview program. These benefits ensure you always have the right tool for your projects.

Improved Tool Access—You can download the software version you need whenever you need it from the NI Software Download Center. Get upgrades to the latest version of your software and maintain older programs with installers for historical versions of NI software. Also gain insight into emerging technologies with the NI Software Technology Preview program. These benefits ensure you always have the right tool for your projects.

Connection to User Community—NI fosters communication and interaction among our end users. Join the extensive NI user community through online forums and find solutions posted by our applications engineers in the KnowledgeBase. Also participate in specialized community events including CLA and CLD summits, NIWeek, and user groups.

Guided Path to Success—When you have technical questions about your project or NI's products, SSP provides live phone support from degreed engineers in your local language (where available). You also have access to these engineers through email and online support. To gain the knowledge you need for your project, you can take online training courses or enroll in instructor-led courses (additional charges may apply).

NI software includes one year of SSP with the initial purchase. You can renew your SSP membership annually as part of a Single-Seat License, a Volume License Agreement, or an Enterprise Agreement.



An Enterprise Agreement is a custom agreement between your company and NI (refer to your custom contract for details). The Single-Seat License and Volume License Agreement programs both follow a standard formula for the SSP renewal price.

SSP renewal prices are based on the current list price of the software license. The price is calculated based on the timing of the renewal order:

On-time or early renewals 25% of software list price 1–180 days after expiration 50% of software list price 181–730 days after expiration 75% of software list price More than 730 days after expiration 85% of software list price

Academic software policies may differ from these policies. If you own an Academic Software License, refer to Standard Service Program (SSP) for Academic Software to learn more about your SSP benefits.

