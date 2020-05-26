Home Innovations Automotive ADAS Test Validate and Test Autonomous Vehicle Compute Hardware

At the heart of the autonomous vehicle (AV) there is a powerful compute platform. Its job is to keep us safe inside and outside the vehicle. This supercomputer takes in synchronized data from multiple sensors to interpret the environment and driving circumstances, and determines the appropriate action for the AV. Design and test engineers must strike a balance between computing power, efficiency, and thoroughly testing functionality and reliability to:




  • Validate features such as thermal performance, power consumption, sensor interfaces, communications, and PCB functionality
  • Adapt the test system to follow design changes of the compute platform and architecture
  • Meet the time-to-market deadline for building AVs
  • Log test data for analysis, traceability, and quality purposes

AV Compute Platform Tester

  • PXI provides modular I/O for electrical signals, sensor interfaces, automotive communications, and network and wireless interfaces to fit your exact device architecture.
  • NI's software is flexible and integrates easily with your existing test system.
  • NI's software-connected approach helps you scale to new test requirements and manage data to improve efficiency.

Solution Advantages

  • Reduce test development time using a single test platform to test multiple functionalities of the compute platform with one system

  • Adapt quickly to new requirements and design changes with a modular and software-connected system

  • Validate all aspects of the AV compute platform performance and functionality through the same toolchain

  • Reduce test cost without sacrificing test coverage throughout the design and validation phases of the AV compute platform

  • Utilize GMSL 2 and FPD-Link III camera interfaces with PoC and I2C Backchannel communication

  • Employ Automotive Ethernet with 802.1AS PTP Time Synchronization, CAN, CAN-FD, LIN, FlexRay, and GNSS/GPS References

“With over 40 years working with teams automating V&V test systems, NI is a trusted advisor for helping test engineering groups maximize test effectiveness, enabling them to release quality products efficiently and confidently.”

–Chad Chesney, General Manager and Vice President, Transportation, NI

