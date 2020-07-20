Network Device Configurator Options for cRIO-9805, FieldDAQ, and TSN-enabled cDAQ Devices

The software attached to this document (see Downloads below) is a program that allows you to some simple configuration on a FieldDAQ, cDAQ-9185, cDAQ-9189, or cRIO-9805 device:



This application uses MDNS to discover FieldDAQ, cDAQ-9185, cDAQ-9189, or cRIO-9805 devices on your subnet. The cDAQ, FieldDAQ, and cRIO XMC devices implement a minimal NETCONF server for advanced network configuration. The application opens a NETCONF connection that modifies the datastore on the device to add or remove RSTP capability, update administrator password, and query device information. This application is the supported solution for performing this operation, but any NETCONF client or API can alter the setting.



The Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol (RSTP), also known as 802.1Q, is a protocol that uses bridge protocol data units to detect bridge loops in a network. Because FieldDAQ, cDAQ-9189, cDAQ-9185, and cRIO-9805 devices have an integrated switch, they may use RSTP to detect redundant connections to a network. A redundant connection allows devices to manage their Ethernet traffic more efficiently. Redundant connections may appear in a ring topology or a star topology. Starting with firmware version 19.5, RSTP can be enabled or disabled on these targets using the application attached to this document.

Packets transmitted by RSTP are known as Bridge Protocol Data Units (BPDU). Some network features, such as BPDU guard, block these packets and sever the network connection to the device sending them. If a FieldDAQ, cDAQ-9189, cDAQ-9185, or cRIO-9805 device has RSTP enabled and a network does not allow BPDU packets, the device may appear to have no network connectivity despite being plugged in with a known working cable.