R Series Multifunction RIO Driver and LabVIEW Version Compatibility

Created Jul 30, 2020

Overview

Starting with LabVIEW 2015, the NI-RIO device driver split into three separate installers: CompactRIO Device Drivers (supports CompactRIO and Single-Board RIO), R Series Multifunction (supports R Series cards), and FlexRIO (supports FlexRIO boards).

 

This page shows supported versions of R Series Multifunction RIO Driver with LabVIEW development systems. Reference this information and Software Support for R Series Hardware to ensure that you install the correct driver version when upgrading or updating your system or software. Using incompatible versions may result in errors, or missing palettes or functions.

R Series Mulifunction RIO and LabVIEW Compatibility

Use this table to compare versions of R Series Mulifunction RIO Driver to compatible versions of LabVIEW
R Series Mulifunction RIO LabVIEW Version
2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012
20.0                  
19.6                  
19.1                  
19.0                  
18.5                  
18.0                  
17.0.1                  
17.0                  
16.0                  
15.5                  

Compatible with Base Only

Compatible with SP1 and Base

