This document contains the NI-DCPower known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI-DCPower 20.1. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|847978
|480527
|
Upgrading from Windows 8.0 to Windows 8.1 can result in lost configuration information
Upgrading the version of Windows on a system with NI-DCPower installed may result in the loss of device names, the loss of device configuration, and/or devices appearing disconnected. For more information on how to resolve this, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code 'excrxm'.
Workaround:
Reconfigure your devices in Measurement & Automation Explorer.
|
Reported Version:
NI-DCPower 14.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Jul 1, 2014
|668856
|282622
|
SignalExpress 1.2 or earlier and the IVI Power Supply step
The IVI Power Supply step does not support NI-DCPower in Signal Express 1.2 or earlier.
Workaround:
Use the native NI-DCPower Express step to access NI-DCPower from within SignalExpress 1.2 or earlier. In SignalExpress 2.0 or later, you can use either the IVI Power Supply step or the NI-DCPower Express step.
|
Reported Version:
NI-DCPower 1.6
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Jan 25, 2011
Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
There are currently no issues to list.
