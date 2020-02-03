LabVIEW is systems engineering software for applications that require test, measurement, and control with rapid access to hardware and data insights. The LabVIEW Student edition includes most of the same features as LabVIEW Full but adds a watermark on the front panel and block diagram.
The following features are also not included in the LabVIEW Student edition:
The LabVIEW Student edition is offered through NI distributors.