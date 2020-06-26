Keep Pace With a Standardized Development Process

Early standardizations focused on hardware abstraction, but modern technology is built on software.

Iterative software development processes are getting better products to customers faster.

Test organizations must move to standardized methods of iterative software development to remain competitive.

Standardization has been an aspirational objective in test organizations for decades. In 1961, D.B. Dobson and L.L. Wolff of Radio Corporation of America (RCA) published Standardization of Electronic Test Equipment. The paper presents the principles, criteria, and techniques used in the investigation and prototyping of multipurpose missile system test equipment.

The goal of most early technology standardization efforts was to limit the variety of test equipment used in test solutions across the organization. The key objective RCA achieved was the design and deployment of a modular hardware set. Modular hardware leads to higher equipment reuse, more integrated test solutions, fewer obsolete components, and an easier process for technology replacement. With a large mix of products and assets that can stay in service up to 50 years, test groups in the aerospace and defense industry stand to benefit most from test systems that are more maintainable and reusable.

Security requirements and fast-paced changes are compelling modern test organizations to go far beyond just hardware standardization. They’re now focusing on both software layers and the practices used to develop them. Test engineering teams must begin the process of adopting and standardizing on iterative software development to keep pace with product development teams and maintain project schedules in an industry that is quickly modernizing.