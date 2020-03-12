NIWeek Terms and Conditions
Last Modified on March 12, 2020
We’re so glad you’ll be joining us for NIWeek 2020. For complete details on the terms that apply to registration and other important information, please read through the below. By maintaining your existing registration, you agree to the below terms.
To cancel your registration, you must notify National Instruments (“NI”) in writing. You can reach us by sending an e-mail to niweek@ni.com.
The following cancellation conditions will apply:
Conference content is subject to change. We reserve the right to decline registration where we see fit, before or during NIWeek.
In the event that NIWeek 2020 cannot be held or is postponed due to events beyond NI’s control or due to events which are not attributable to our wrongful intent or gross negligence, NI shall have no liability for any damages, costs, or losses incurred, such as transportation costs, accommodation costs, costs for additional orders, financial losses, etc.
Under these circumstances, we reserve the right to either retain the entire registration fee and to credit it for a future conference, or to reimburse you after deducting costs already incurred for the organization of the conference.
National Instruments may take photographs or video recordings of the event. By attending the event you permit NI (or those specifically appointed by NI, e.g. professional photographers) to make on-site recordings, recording you by any means including video, audio tape and photography, without any compensation of any kind to you. You further agree that NI shall own the copyright of these recordings. NI uses these recordings for promotional photos or videos displayed on the event websites, NI’s internal and external online publications (including social media portals). NI may use third-party processors for recording footage, transforming into a publishing format and for publishing. If you for any reason do not wish to be included in any footage, please inform the photographer or NI event staff on site. If you consider that your personal data, including images of you have been misused or mishandled, or you would like to exercise your rights under the applicable privacy legislation, please send your written inquiry to privacy@ni.com.
Your privacy is important to us, so please read our full privacy statement here, which is incorporated into these terms by reference.
We want everyone to be safe at NIWeek 2020. By attending NIWeek 2020, you understand we might randomly check bags or other personal belongings, and you agree to not leave any of these unattended at any time. You also agree that you won’t bring anything to NIWeek 2020 that is illegal or could cause a safety hazard.
All security concerns should be reported to NIWeek 2020 staff immediately. Our security team may take whatever measures they deem appropriate without prior notice in order to aim to ensure the safety of attendees at NIWeek 2020. You must comply with the direction of our security team, as well as all applicable rules and regulations of the venues where NIWeek is held.
NI and the Austin Convention Center has put preventive measures in place due to the spread of COVID-19. However, attending NIWeek could increase your risk of contracting the virus. By attending NIWeek and entering the Austin Convention Center, you voluntarily assume all risks and agree you will not hold Austin Convention Center, NI or any of their respective affiliates or employees liable for any resulting injury or illness. Purchasing and maintaining any health insurance in relation to your attendance in and travel to and from NIWeek will be your sole responsibility.
You agree that you will comply with all applicable laws including but not limited to applicable trade sanctions and exports controls laws. You represent that you are not subject to any U.S. or other applicable trade sanctions or export control laws that would prevent you from participating in NIWeek. It is your sole responsibility to take care of your visa requirements. In case you need an entry visa, you must allow sufficient time for the application procedure.
NI assumes no liability for loss, damage, or disappearance of any property, including computer equipment, software, and peripherals used by you or your personnel in connection with your participation in NIWeek. You agree to assume sole risk of loss for your property and to waive any and all claims and hold NI harmless from and against any loss of, damage to, or disappearance of such property. NI shall in no event be liable for any indirect, incidental, special, punitive, exemplary, or consequential damage, or damages for loss of profits, revenue, data, or use, incurred by you, whether in an action in contract or tort, regardless if NI has been advised of the possibility of such damages. NI’s liability to you for all reasons and causes arising out of or related to your participation in or commitment to participate in NIWeek is limited to an amount not greater than the fees you paid to NI. You agree and acknowledge that the NIWeek premises are provided on an “as is” basis, NI does not make any representations or warranties regarding these premises, and NI shall not be liable for any preexisting conditions of the premises or conditions arising during you participation in NIWeek.
These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of the State of Texas. Exclusive jurisdiction for disputes arising out of or relating to these Terms and Conditions or your participation in NIWeek will be vested in the state and federal courts in Travis County, Texas. Please be aware that we may update and change any part or all of these Terms and Conditions at any time without notifying you first. If we update or change these Terms and Conditions, the updated Terms and Conditions will be posted at ni.com/niweek. The updated terms will become effective and binding on the next business day after they are posted. When we change these terms, the "Last Modified" date above will be updated to reflect the date of the most recent version. We encourage you to review these terms periodically. If you don’t agree to these terms, please reconsider your attendance at NIWeek 2020.