Speak at NIWeek

Showcase your solutions. Share your expertise. Connect with the global engineering community.

Be a Speaker at NIWeek

NIWeek’s purpose is to help attendees discover new technologies and techniques in their industries and develop the skills to engineer a better product, business, and world. This event is an effective platform for you to reach thousands of attendees from around the globe who need your advice and want to exchange ideas with trusted experts like you. NIWeek’s high-caliber speakers bring attendees back to NIWeek year after year.

Speaker Perks

  • Free Full NIWeek Conference Pass
  • Access to the NIWeek Speakers Lounge, where you can unwind with fellow NIWeek speakers, practice presentations, and fuel up on free snacks and drinks
  • NIWeek speaker gift bag
  • Special recognition on the NIWeek events page

 

Speakers will be notified on a rolling basis starting in October 2019 if their submissions have been accepted. All speakers who submit a proposal will be notified by January 2020.

Interested in learning more about becoming an NIWeek speaker?

 Download our submission guide. Ready to share your expertise? Submit your proposal.  

Engineering Skills Track

This track needs expert speakers who can give tactical advice on the tangible engineering skills and cost-effective practices needed to design higher quality solutions easier and faster. Sessions must provide a deeper look at how things work inside and out with content geared toward the advanced and expert levels.

 

Potential Topics

  • Design First/Clean Code

  • Frameworks

  • Abstraction Layers

  • Optimization

  • Modularity

  • Packaging/Deployment

Solutions Discovery Track

Have a transformative story to tell? This track focuses on customer stories and solutions across an array of industries. The stories need to highlight how the NI platform reshaped your approach to a solution. Inspire others by sharing what you have accomplished.

 

Potential Topics

  • Research/Design/Prototyping

  • Validation

  • Production

  • Monitoring

  • Post-production

  • Teaching

Industry Trends Track

Help attendees dive into the latest engineering advances and provide them with insights and strategies to reinvent processes, accelerate innovation, and serve as a catalyst for their industries, their businesses, and the world.

 

Potential Topics

  • Aerospace, Defense, and Government

  • Semiconductor

  • Transportation

  • Academic

  • Other Industries

Engineering Culture Track

New to NIWeek, the Engineering Culture Track explores topics that influence and impact the engineering work culture. This track needs expert speakers who can broaden work views on issues ranging from managing high-performing engineering teams to emphasizing the importance of diversity in engineering to implementing fundamental business elements for up-and-coming consultants. Encourage and enable attendees to develop the skills they need to be better teammates and leaders.

 

Potential Topics

  • Diversity in Engineering

  • Engineering Team Dynamics

  • Business Fundamentals