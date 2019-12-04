This document contains the mmWave OTA Validation Test Software 1.0 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of mmWave OTA Validation Test Software 1.0. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
There are currently no issues to list.
|Bug ID
|Legacy ID
|Description
|Details
|903811
|
An Error Occurs when Executing the Simulation Sequence Due to External References in the Configuration File
Executing the simulation sequence located in the TestStand Examples folder results in a error message stating a TCP error during the Positioner Initialize step.
The error occurs because the configuration file for the simulation sequence defines the BojayEthercat positioner instead of the simulation positioner. The attempt to communicate with the positioner causes this communication error.
Workaround:
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added:
|903817
|
Increased Memory Consumption for Long Test Sequences
Executing long OTA measurements with TestStand uses a large amount of memory, which may cause Windows to quit working.
Workaround:
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added:
|935956
|
Unexpected Behavior Occurs When the Move Home button is Selected in the mmWave OTA Test Positioner SFP
When the Move Home button is selected in the mmWave OTA TestPositioner SFP, the positioner moves to the current offset that specifies the new home then moves back to the actual home. This unexpected movement can lead to tangled cables and may cause things to fall off the positioner if not properly fixed or removed, for example the antenna or spirit level.
Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added:
|937927
|
An error message displays when opening the mmWave OTA Test Visualizer from a remote desktop connection.
If you connect to a system using a remote desktop and open the mmWave OTA Validation Test Visualizer, an error message may appear that states a DLL cannot be loaded. The error occurs because there is a windows problem when running OpenGL hardware-acceleratedprograms through remote desktop (RDP) sessions.
Workaround:
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added:
|938051
|
The Cut Plane Setting is not Applied to Cut Analysis (all beams) Graphs in the mmWave OTA Test Visualizer
It is not possible to select the Elevation Plane when Cut Analysis (all beams) is selected as the measurement visualization.
Steps to reproduce:
Note that the graph still shows the Azimuth Plane.
Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added: