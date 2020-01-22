FlexLogger 2020 R1 Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of FlexLogger 2019 R2 and FlexLogger 2020 R1.1, including additional patches and service packs. If you have a issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of FlexLogger 2020 R1.1.
Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.
These patches currently do not have any special instructions.
|Bug ID
|Legacy ID
|Description
|Details
|582939
100+ Channel in same task can lead to incorrect data
In projects that have 100 or more channels sharing both the same chassis and the same data rate resource (Slow, Medium, Fast, or Counter), incorrect data can be returned and logged.
Workaround: Install respective patches for 2019 R2.1, 2019 R3.1, and/or 2019 R4.1. Go to NI Package Manager to install, or https://www.ni.com/en-us/support/downloads/software-products/download.flexlogger.html#333706 to download.
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|950765
FlexLogger Stops Publishing all DAQ data when TSN Hardware Is Removed or Added
DAQ data will stop publishing if TSN hardware is removed or added from a system while a test is running. This will result in the test appearing to be active and still running, but DAQ data no longer being logged or visible from screens.
Workaround: Do not add or remove TSN hardware while a test is running.
Reported Version:
Resolved Version: