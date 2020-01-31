ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.5 Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.0 and ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.5, including additional patches and service packs. If you have a issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.5.
Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.
These patches currently do not have any special instructions.
|Bug ID
|Legacy ID
|Description
|Details
|202717
|744143
|
ECUMC VeriStand Custom Device Could Corrupt Data if Multiple STIM Tasks Are Used
Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|202718
|739287
|
Get Property Reports the Wrong Custom Baud Rate Unless Connect Is Called First
Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|202722
|739741
|
A2L Viewer Hangs When Loading an A2L File with Recursive GROUP References
Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|202727
|742959
|
Custom Baud Rate Can Fail When Used Alongside XNET Session
Using ECU MC alongside an NI-XNET session, each using a custom baud rate, can fail when the two sessions use the same baud rate but different sample points. Future versions will use the baud rate and sample point from ECU MC in parallel XNET sessions.
Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|202729
|732245
|
Error 1097 Can Occur When Closing the Same ECU Reference Twice in Parallel
If you open an ECU, initialize two DAQ lists, and then use MC ECU Close.vi on both wire paths, you may see error 1097.
Workaround: Close the ECU reference only once.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|265776
|
"Start All DAQ Lists" Works Only on the First Call for a Given DAQ List
This issue occurs when stopping a running DAQ List and restarting it with Start All DAQ Lists. This requires selection of the DAQ lists, which is done with Prepare for Start All. However, ECU MC does not send the SELECT DAQ List commands after the first setup,
Workaround: Clear the DAQ Task and call DAQ Initialize again.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|413122
|733756
|
After a Timeout During a Block Upload, ECUMC Restarts in the Middle of Block, Not at Beginning
If a timeout error happens while the block upload is being transmitted, ECU MC assumes that the last frame has been lost and retries upload from the last position. This assumption might be wrong and any other frame during the block transfer might have been lost, so the entire block needs to be repeated.
Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|413146
|734137
|
Error -301017 Occurs in Custom Device When Using Many DAQ Tasks with Dynamic Allocation
Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|899437
|
Reported Timestamp Sometimes Does Not Change
Certain conditions can cause a DAQ timestamp to freeze during execution.
Workaround: Set the DAQ Timing Source Property to Host Time.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version: