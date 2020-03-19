Home Shop NI Services Education Services Customer Education Courses LabVIEW Real-Time 2 Course Overview

LabVIEW Real-Time 2 Course

The LabVIEW Real-Time 2 Course delivers hands-on training for designing scalable, maintainable, and reliable embedded applications. At the end of the course, you will be able to translate your embedded system requirements into a scalable software architecture, choose appropriate methods for inter-process and network-based communication, design your real-time application for reliability, and efficiently deploy and replicate your real-time systems.

Course Details:

Duration

  • Instructor-led Classroom: Three (3) days

Audience

  • LabVIEW Real-Time Module users preparing to develop and deploy professional applications using real-time targets

  • Users who are developing medium to large embedded applications that require a scalable software architecture and reliable communication

  • Users who need to develop and deploy real-time applications with maximum reliability and extended run times

Prerequisites

  • LabVIEW Real-Time 1 Course and LabVIEW Core 2 Course, or equivalent experience

NI Products Used

  • LabVIEW

  • LabVIEW Real-Time Module

  • LabVIEW Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit

  • CompactRIO Controller

  • C Series Temperature Input Module

  • C Series Digital Module

After attending this course, you will be able to:

  • Identify requirements and design a real-time application

  • Document your system design using diagrams

  • Implement the most appropriate method of sharing data locally on the real-time (RT) target between multiple processes

  • Implement the most appropriate method of communicating between RT targets and host computers over the network

  • Properly manage memory and monitor the health of your system

  • Implement a variety of techniques to increase the reliability of a RT application

  • Debug, benchmark, and test your real-time application

  • Deploy your application to multiple systems

LabVIEW Real-Time 2 Course Outline

Lesson Overview Topics
Real-Time Application Design Flow This lesson walks through a variety of considerations when designing and developing a real-time application.

  • Analyzing your real-time application

  • RT target considerations

  • Host considerations
Documenting Your Design This lesson describes how to use and create different types of diagrams to document your system design.

  • Overview of diagrams

  • Creating a communication diagram

  • Typical real-time system diagrams

  • Additional documentation
Real-Time Processes and Inter-Process Communication This lesson describes different methods to share data between processes on the RT target.

  • Comparing shared variables, RT FIFO functions, and queues

  • Using functional global variables for encapsulation and current value tables
Network Communication This lesson describes a variety of methods to communicate between RT targets and host computers in different scenarios.

  • Selecting an appropriate network communication method

  • Implementing a variety of network communication methods to monitor latest values, stream data, and send messages in different scenarios
Managing Memory and Monitoring System Health This lesson discusses techniques to manage memory properly and monitor the health of an RT target and application.

  • Impacts of memory usage

  • Memory management

  • System monitoring
Reliability This lesson discusses techniques to improve the reliability of a real-time application.

  • Safe states and shutdown

  • Specific and central error handling

  • Implementing a watchdog

  • Redundancy
Debugging, Benchmarking, and Testing This lesson discusses methods of debugging, benchmarking, and testing your real-time application.

  • Debugging tools

  • Benchmarking performance and code duration

  • Examining detailed traces of application behavior using the LabVIEW Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit

  • Testing a real-time application
Deployment and Replication This lesson discusses how to deploy and replicate an RT application to multiple targets.

  • Target imaging

  • System replication

