How Do I Create Custom Dashboards and Remote Operator Interfaces with SystemLink™ Software Configuration Module?

SystemLink Software Configuration Module provides tools and data services that simplify the process of developing web-based data dashboards and remote management.
Displays the drag-and-drop dashboard creator
SystemLink offers an integrated set of data communications and data visualization tools that significantly reduce the cost and time of developing distributed applications. With SystemLink, you can develop centralized web interfaces that interface with LabVIEW applications and third-party software. Choose from native configuration-based dashboards, LabVIEW NXG WebVI interfaces, or custom JavaScript applications.
Create configurable drag-and-drop, web-based dashboards with bidirectional communication between a central server and a group of connected nodes. The SystemLink Dashboard Builder provides high-performance engineering widgets, such as graphs, tables, and timestamps and adaptive layouts for mobile devices.
Host web applications designed with the LabVIEW NXG Web Module to access data from any web browser without client-side plug-ins or installers.
Programmatically communicate monitoring values and messages generated by distributed applications to a centralized server using secure, scalable data services with LabVIEW and Web Service APIs.