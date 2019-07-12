NI is committed to helping you achieve your goals with our products. We created the Standard Service Program (SSP) for Software to ensure you have the resources you need to make your project a success. If you are using NI software, and you’re an SSP member, you receive these benefits:
Learn more about these benefits and how to access them at ni.com/services/software.
NI software includes one year of SSP with the initial purchase. You can renew your SSP membership annually as part of a Single-Seat License, a Volume License Agreement, or an Enterprise Agreement. Learn more about these license programs at ni.com/services/software/compare/.
An Enterprise Agreement is a custom agreement between your company and NI (refer to your custom contract for details). The Single-Seat License and Volume License Agreement programs both follow a standard formula for the SSP renewal price.
SSP renewal prices are based on the current list price of the software license. The price is calculated based on the timing of the renewal order:
|On-time or early renewals
|25% of software list price
|1–180 days after expiration
|50% of software list price
|181–730 days after expiration
|75% of software list price
|More than 730 days after expiration
|85% of software list price
Academic software policies may differ from these policies. If you own an Academic Software License, refer to Standard Service Program (SSP) for Academic Software to learn more about your SSP benefits.
Receive a quote to renew your SSP membership at ni.com/software-renewal.