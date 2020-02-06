NI Statement on the Coronavirus

We are closely monitoring the effects of the coronavirus outbreak in China. At present, the outbreak has not directly disrupted NI’s operations. We anticipate only minimal impact to our supply chain and our capacity to deliver products as our main facilities are in Hungary and Malaysia.

This situation is fluid and could change quickly. We have directed all potentially impacted facilities to update their response plans. We are also working with our supply chain partners to evaluate secondary risks to minimize delays in shipping and the sourcing of critical materials.

NI prioritizes the safety of our global workforce. We will continue to monitor and adhere to guidance issued by governments, the Centers for Disease Control, and the World Health Organization. NI is also committed to ensuring the integrity of your business supply chain. We will continue to make every effort to mitigate disruptions while protecting the health and safety of our employees.

If you have any questions, please contact us at (877) 388-1952.

For up-to-date information about the coronavirus, visit the World Health Organization.