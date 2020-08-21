Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019 Known Issues

Created Aug 21, 2020

Overview

This document contains the Vision Builder for Automated Inspection known issues that were discovered before and since the release of Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2019. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.

 

Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.

Bug Number

Legacy ID

Description

Details
197928 726965

Shipping Example Inspections return validation errors when opened under a Simulated Target.

Workaround:

To fix the error, open the Read Image File Step and look at the relative path specified "..\DemoImg\NameOfThePartInspected". Point the step to the following absolute path: 

"C:\Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\Vision Builder AI 2018\DemoImg\NameOfThePartInspected"

Reported Version:

Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 SP1

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

May 10, 2019
460634 380612

Using a TCP slave device with the Vision Builder AI API and the main Vision Builder AI application simultaneously can cause the device to stop communicating.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2012

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

Feb 15, 2013
462190 199035

If you configure a step to pass or fail based on pixel distances and subsequently calibrate the image, the step compares calibrated values against pixel-based limits.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2009

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

Aug 19, 2011
463363 194211

If you lose connection and reconnect to a remote target after starting an inspection in the Vision Builder AI Configuration interface, the inspection reopens in the Vision Builder Inspection interface.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2009

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

Aug 19, 2011

Final Time Issue Listed

Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).