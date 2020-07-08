VeriStand 2020 R2 Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of VeriStand 2020 and VeriStand 2020 R2, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of VeriStand.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|117765
|522678
|
Adding an FPGA Target to the System Definition via the API Will Fail to Add the Parameters Section of PWM Channels
When using the System Definition API to add an FPGA target to a system definition file, the Parameters section typically included with PWM channels is excluded.
Workaround:
Add the FPGA target manually to the system definition using System Explorer.
|
Reported Version:
VeriStand 2014
Resolved Version:
VeriStand 2020 R2
Added:
Jan 17, 2020
|988068
|
Clicking on the System Definition tree and then clicking on a screen in UI Manager causes controls and indicators to be placed
Controls could be placed simply by clicking on the screen in UI Manager, not requiring a mouse drag.
Workaround:
N/A
|
Reported Version:
VeriStand 2019 R3
Resolved Version:
VeriStand 2020 R2
Added:
Jul 1, 2020
|988214
|
Channel Fault Manager Replaces Channels With Their Aliases in VeriStand 2019 UI Manager
In Veristand UI Manager you can add channels to the Channel Fault Manager at the bottom of the UI manager screen. If you add a channel that has an alias it will initially add without issue. However, after you click "Apply Pending Changes" the channel will be replaced in the fault list with its Alias. Fault functionality works correctly even after the channel has been replaced. However, if you export the faults, the alias will be exported instead of the channel.
Workaround:
N/A
|
Reported Version:
VeriStand 2019 R3
Resolved Version:
VeriStand 2020 R2
Added:
Jul 1, 2020
|1025772
|
Selecting Configure Tools in Legacy Project Editor in VeriStand 2019 Gives Error 1000
Workaround:
N/A
|
Reported Version:
VeriStand 2019 R3
Resolved Version:
VeriStand 2020 R2
Added:
Jul 1, 2020
|1058240
|
Remote AI Module (REM-11100) does not get any value with the Scan Engine and EtherCAT CD in VeriStand
When trying to read Remote I/O AI Module (REM 11100) over the SEEC CD, no value is shown.
Workaround:
N/A
|
Reported Version:
VeriStand 2019 R3 f1
Resolved Version:
VeriStand 2020 R2
Added:
Jul 1, 2020
Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.
These patches currently do not have any special instructions.