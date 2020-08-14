Calibration Executive 6.0 Known Issues

Created Aug 14, 2020

Overview

This document contains the Calibration Executive known issues that were discovered before and since the release of Calibration Executive 6.0. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.

 

Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.

Bug Number

Legacy ID

Description

Details
208070 677002

Procedure Throws Error or Terminates When a PXIe-4080/4081/4082 DMM Is Used

PXIe-408x digital multimeters are not compatible with several Calibration Executive procedures for which a PXI-407x digital multimeter is recommended as an instrument standard.

For more information and a list of procedures, refer to the Calibration Executive Help topic DMM Instrument Standard Considerations.

Workaround:

Do not substitute a PXIe-4080/4081/4082 in a procedure in which a PXI-4070/4071/4072 DMM is recommended.

Reported Version:

Calibration Executive 4.2

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

Aug 4, 2020
1090478

NIPM Does Not Enforce Dependencies in Calibration Executive Feed

NI Package Manager allows the Calibration Executive feed to be modified to remove core components that are required for certain procedures. Dependencies should not be modified or deselected during installation.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

Calibration Executive 6.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
1087818

Calibration Executive 6.0 and Later Cannot Be Installed on 32-Bit OS

Calibration Executive 6.0 removes 32-bit operating system and application support. If you try to install Calibration Executive 6.0 or later on a 32-bit OS, NI Package Manager attempts to install the package, and then displays an error, "Unable to locate package 'ni-calibration-executive-store (>=6.0.0.49154-0+f2)' with a compatible version and architecture."

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

Calibration Executive 6.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
1094770

Error Occurs Generating a Calibration Report on a Non-English OS

Windows OS for languages other than English (Spanish, for example) may use a date format with extended characters. In this case, PDF, Word, and Excel reports cannot be generated using default report options; Calibration Executive displays an error, "The report file was not at the expected path or has been corrupted."

Workaround:

Configure report options to remove Calibration Date from the report file name. For details about customizing report names, refer to Configuring Report Options in Calibration Executive Help.

Reported Version:

Calibration Executive 6.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
1088175

Unable to Silently Install Calibration Executive

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

Calibration Executive 6.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
1084777

Error Occurs If Path to Custom Report Stylesheet or CustomReports Folder Changes

If the file path for a custom report stylesheet or the CustomReports folder changes (for example, if a user's Documents folder is cleaned up), Calibration Executive displays an error when the report generator is launched:

Calibration Executive Report Gen: Report stylesheets, templates, or schema are not available. Reinstall Calibration Executive to restore these necessary files.

C:\Users\\Documents\CalibrationExecutive\CustomReports\cex_CustomReports_config.ini

The report generator then closes abruptly.

Workaround:

Do one of the following:
- Copy the content of the CustomReports folder (including the style sheet) to the expected location.
- Manually edit the cex_Config.ini file at C:\Program Files\National Instruments\Calibration Executive\Config\, and change CustomReportsPath to point to the existing location (if known).
- Delete the CustomReportsPath line in the cex_Config.ini file to force Calibration Executive to reset to the default location.

Reported Version:

Calibration Executive 6.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

Aug 14, 2020

Final Time Issue Listed

Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.

There are currently no issues to list.

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).