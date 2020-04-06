Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW Course Overview

In the Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW Course, you will explore the fundamentals of data acquisition using sensors, NI data acquisition hardware, and LabVIEW. The first part of this class teaches the basics of hardware selection, including resolution and sample rate, and the foundation of sensor connectivity, including grounding and wiring configurations. The second part of this class focuses on using the NI-DAQmx driver to measure, generate, and synchronize data acquisition tasks. You will learn about programming finite and continuous acquisitions, as well as best practices in hardware/software timing, triggering, and logging. In this class, you will get hands-on experience configuring and programming NI data acquisition hardware using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW.