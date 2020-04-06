Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW Course Overview

In the Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW Course, you will explore the fundamentals of data acquisition using sensors, NI data acquisition hardware, and LabVIEW. The first part of this class teaches the basics of hardware selection, including resolution and sample rate, and the foundation of sensor connectivity, including grounding and wiring configurations. The second part of this class focuses on using the NI-DAQmx driver to measure, generate, and synchronize data acquisition tasks. You will learn about programming finite and continuous acquisitions, as well as best practices in hardware/software timing, triggering, and logging. In this class, you will get hands-on experience configuring and programming NI data acquisition hardware using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW.
Instructor-led Classroom: Two (2) Days
Developers using LabVIEW with NI data acquisition hardware to create data acquisition applications
Users familiar with the DAQ Assistant or basic NI-DAQmx code that want to expand their programming capabilities
Users new to PC-based data acquisition and signal conditioning
LabVIEW Core 1 Course or equivalent LabVIEW experience
LabVIEW
NI-DAQmx
CompactDAQ Chassis
C Series analog input, analog output, and digital I/O modules
Develop integrated, high-performance data acquisition systems that produce accurate measurements
Acquire data from sensors, such as thermocouples and strain gages, using NI data acquisition hardware
Apply advanced understanding of LabVIEW and the NI-DAQmx API to create applications
Eliminate measurement errors due to aliasing and incorrect signal grounding
Initiate measurements using hardware and software triggering
Acquire and generate single-point and buffered analog waveforms
Acquire and generate digital signals
Use signal conditioning to improve the quality of acquired signals
Synchronize multiple data acquisition operations and devices
|Lesson
|Overview
|Topics
|
Measuring Voltage or Current
|
In this lesson, you learn how to select and connect to hardware, configure the DAQmx task appropriately, and validate an analog measurement.
|
|
Generating an Analog Signal
|
In this lesson, you learn how to select and connect to hardware, configure the DAQmx task appropriately, and validate an analog signal.
|
|
Generating or Reading a Digital Signal
|
In this lesson, you learn how to select and connect to hardware, configure the DAQmx task appropriately, and validate a digital signal.
|
|
Choose a Signal to Explore
|
In this lesson, you choose a specific signal and learn how to configure the DAQmx task, including any special signal conditioning needs.
|
|
Programming with the NI-DAQmx API
|
In this lesson, you program applications using the DAQmx API that automate data communication between a DAQ device and computer.
|
|
Programming Multiple Channels
|
In this lesson, you learn about different ways you can create multichannel tasks and when you can use them.
|
|
Triggering on a Specific Condition
|
In this lesson, you begin data acquisition on a specific condition and understand how to use hardware sources as triggers.
|
|
Advanced Timing and Synchronization Methods
|
In this lesson you use an appropriate method for synchronizing multiple data acquisition hardware tasks.
|
|
Logging Measurement Data to Disk
|
In this lesson, you log data to a Technical Data Management Streaming (TDMS) file and store the data for analysis and post-processing.
|
|
System Considerations
|
In this lesson, you explore other aspects of building a data acquisition system.
|