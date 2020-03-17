What is DAQExpress™?
DAQExpress is free companion software that is included with select NI data acquisition hardware, such as USB and PCI Express DAQ devices. This interactive software helps you view, record, and explore your data.
Choose from a wide selection of hardware, ranging from low-cost devices to high-performance modular systems that match your application requirements and budget.
Save time with quick access to all the measurements your NI DAQ device supports. Instantly access all the sensor types or outputs available.
Directly access hardware manual and pinout information to document and verify your wiring connections.
Instantly visualize measurement data and analyze signals interactively to make decisions.
SEAMLESS SOFTWARE SOLUTION
Accurate Measurements for Smarter Decisions
DAQExpress helps you easily configure compatible measurement hardware, and view and analyze data using interactive analysis panels. Instantly capture measurement data without programming, or perform basic automation by creating a basic LabVIEW VI in the DAQExpress editor.
Save time with quick, clear access to all the measurements your DAQ device supports as soon as you plug in.
Get instant access to the data you care about without having to spend time programming a system.
Apply analysis to captured data with built-in interactive tools to rapidly make data-driven decisions.
This eKit details how to choose the best sensors, DAQ hardware, computer bus, software, analysis tools, and data storage for your application. Start here when building a new DAQ application.
You can use DAQExpress to configure a variety of measurements without programming. Learn how to acquire data from sensors, generate output signals, do digital I/O, and read from counters and encoders.
With DAQExpress you can interactively analyze data sets. In some cases, such as applying filters, you can also implement this analysis programmatically to automate or repeat the analysis you perform on measurement data.
DAQExpress allows you to automate your measurements by creating basic LabVIEW VIs in the DAQExpress editor. Learn how to acquire data and perform analysis programatically.
1‑Slot, USB CompactDAQ Chassis—The cDAQ‑9171 is a bus‑powered CompactDAQ USB chassis designed for small, portable sensor measurement systems.
4‑Slot, USB CompactDAQ Chassis—The cDAQ‑9174 is a CompactDAQ USB chassis designed for small, portable sensor measurement systems.
8‑Slot, USB CompactDAQ Chassis—The cDAQ‑9178 is a CompactDAQ USB chassis designed for small, portable sensor measurement systems.
14‑Slot, USB 3.0 CompactDAQ Chassis—The cDAQ‑9179 is a CompactDAQ USB chassis designed for small, portable sensor measurement systems.
The device combines a comprehensive set of plug-and-play computer-based lab instruments with portability for hands-on student learning in or outside the lab.