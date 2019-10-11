Solve 5G New Radio Test UE Prototyping and Validation Challenges

"As 5G was picking up steam, we looked to find a world-class 5G NR platform that would outperform the market today and continue to do so as the 5G market matures. As a leader in SDR-based radios since 2011, NI was the natural choice to ensure we have the best radio with the best testing capabilities to stay ahead of the curve for our customers." Clarke Ryan, Senior Director of Product Development, Spirent