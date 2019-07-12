Improve Run-Time Performance with NI LabWindows™/CVI Execution Profiler Toolkit

The LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler Toolkit is a performance measurement tool that acquires execution data from LabWindows/CVI applications and provides a graphical representation of the time in a viewer. You can use the profiled data to debug and optimize the execution speed of your LabWindows/CVI applications.
The C programming language provides low-level control so developers can optimize the run-time performance of applications. C developers often spend a large amount of time analyzing source code to evaluate the execution speed and making changes to attempt to fully optimize applications for better performance. LabWindows/CVI 2009 introduces the LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler Toolkit to help increase productivity and speed up analysis and optimization of the run-time performance of LabWindows/CVI applications.
You can enable profiling in LabWindows/CVI through the Build Options dialog box in LabWindows/CVI and use the CVIProfSetCurrentThreadProfiling function in the Utility Library. When running an application that has been configured for profiling, LabWindows/CVI creates a .cvip file containing profile information that you can then view as flattened, threaded, or call tree form in the Profile Viewer. To enable profiling, use the CVIProfSetCurrentThreadProfiling function to set profiling on each thread in your application and select one of the following options from the Profiling option of the Build Options dialog box:
LabWindows/CVI creates a .cvip file at run time, which contains profiling information you can then analyze in the Profile Viewer.
You can choose from three options to view the execution profile information that was created at run time:
After loading the .cvip file in the Profile Viewer, you can select from three views:
