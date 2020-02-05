Standardize Production Test Software for PCBAs and Electronic Devices

The vast majority of test project man-hours are spent on software development, so the choices that teams make in software tools and architecture have significant impact on deployment schedules. Standardizing software across a team or organization increases both efficiency and proficiency, lowering the risk of missed deadlines and improving test quality and reliability. Test software must:
Meet NPI schedules with productive software tools designed to reduce development time.
Increase throughput with fast measurement speed and built-in parallel testing software functions.
Enhance the contribution of each team member with a solution that encourages development across multiple domains with a single skill set.
The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 1,000 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.
NI works with customers throughout the life of an application, delivering training, technical support, consultation and integration services, and maintenance programs. Teams can discover new skills by participating in NI-specific and geographic user groups and build proficiency with online and in-person training.
A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.