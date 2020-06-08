Onboard New Hires Faster and Improve Team Efficiency

A major challenge facing all aerospace and defense organizations is an aging workforce. In addition to the growing knowledge gap between new hires and multidecade veterans, the industry is also faced with a growing trend in talent turnover as younger generations enter the workforce. It is imperative to get new hires ramped up as quickly as possible to meet demanding business dynamics.
Key challenges include:
Quantify targets and identify prioritized projects
Identify ROI for individual projects and align priorities with stakeholders to drive alignment and buy-in
Improve resource efficiency and mitigate risk to project schedule by ensuring the right resources are in place