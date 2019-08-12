Strategies to Manage Obsolescence in Aerospace and Defense

In the aerospace and defense industry, the life cycle of a test system is often measured in decades, but the life cycle of the individual test hardware components in the system is much shorter. Test engineers must balance reactive approaches to obsolescence with new design methodologies to reduce future sustainment burden.
Test engineers spend as much as 50 percent of their time (or even more in some cases) actively dealing with obsolete hardware and software in their test program sets (TPSs). In this webinar, learn about different solutions in the marketplace to help you overcome the challenges you face today. Also explore best practices in operations implementation, hardware acquisition, and software design to reduce the sustainment burden of handling obsolete components in test systems long before the equipment goes end of life.
Learn about reactive obsolescence management strategies to help you overcome the challenges you face today while reducing the risk of a complete technology refresh.
Discover how you can reduce your sustainment burden over the life of your TPS by proactively integrating operations implementation, hardware acquisition, and software design into your obsolescence planning.