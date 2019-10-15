Reduce Risk for Automated Test Set Development

Engineers creating production test solutions for board electronics, system controllers, and electromechanical systems need to reduce the cost and risk associated with developing and maintaining automated test sets (ATSs) that must last the life cycle of the asset. Future-proofing the software architecture can account for the inevitability of instrumentation obsolescence. The key requirements for a solution like this are:
Offers the only full suite of modular software for production test of electronics systems for aerospace and defense including hardware integration, code modules, test executives, system management, and manufacturing execution system (MES) integration.
Create comprehensive hardware and measurement abstraction layers, code modules, sequencing engines, and automation frameworks.
Customize the solution by integrating hardware from different vendors and code from different languages into a single TPS.
Deploy packages, manage system configurations, streamline data aggregation and insight, and connect to MESs with SystemLink software.
