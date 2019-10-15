Reduce Risk for Automated Test Set Development

Engineers creating production test solutions for board electronics, system controllers, and electromechanical systems need to reduce the cost and risk associated with developing and maintaining automated test sets (ATSs) that must last the life cycle of the asset. Future-proofing the software architecture can account for the inevitability of instrumentation obsolescence. The key requirements for a solution like this are:

A modular software architecture and reusable libraries to accelerate development across multiple projects and programs.

Collaboration features for numerous and often geographically dispersed developers who are working in multiple languages.

Minimal time and risk involved in adding new system capabilities or managing obsolete instrumentation.