National Instruments Corporation Privacy Statement

Effective Date: January 23, 2020
This privacy statement applies to www.ni.com (including its subdomains), National Instruments Corporation and all of its controlled subsidiaries (“NI”, “we” and “our”). This privacy statement describes how we collect, use, share and secure the personal information we receive from our customers, from our website and from our online visitors (“you” and “your”). It also describes the choices available to you regarding our use of your personal information and how you can access and update this information.
Your right to privacy is a priority to us. Our goal in gathering information is to consistently improve our relationship with you, our customer. We do not sell your information to outside organizations.
“Personal Information,” as used in this Privacy Statement, means any information or set of information that identifies or could be used to identify an individual or household.
The Personal Information we collect may fall into any of the following categories:
We may ask you to provide Personal Information when you:
You may choose not to provide Personal Information or withdraw any consent you may have provided to our processing your information at any time, although it may affect our ability to provide you with relevant information or services.
For some areas of our site and through other interactions with NI, we ask you to provide additional Personal Information that helps us enhance your site visit, assists you with technical support issues, permits post-visit follow-up and to communicate with you about order processing, product recalls or returns, service contract entitlements, and other matters essential to the software or related services. This information might include your name, email address, company information, job title, mailing address, application information, product preferences, or contact preferences. Learn more details about your www.ni.com profile and its benefits at https://www.ni.com/profile.
In order to offer you a more consistent and personalized experience in your interactions with NI, information collected through one source may be combined with information we obtain from other sources. This may include information that allows us to identify you across multiple devices through which you access our websites. We may also supplement the information we collect with information obtained from other parties, including our trusted business partners and other third parties. Examples of how we may use this information include using your data to help us to improve your experience using our website, to present you with options tailored to your preferences and for targeted advertising purposes as explained below, and to help prevent and detect fraud.
Personal Information we receive from third parties may include the following categories:
As is true of most websites, we may use cookies or similar technologies to gather certain information automatically that helps us analyze trends in the aggregate and administer our website. This information may include the following categories of information:
NI may use your Personal Information to:
Our legal basis for collecting and using your Personal Information depends on the Personal Information concerned, the specific context in which we collect it and how it is to be used. In general, we collect and process your Personal Information on one or more of the following bases:
If you have any questions or need more information concerning the legal basis on which we collect your Personal Information, please contact us at privacy@ni.com.
We will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you support or services, and in accordance with NI’s retention practices and legal requirements. This retention will continue, for example, as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.
NI may transfer your Personal Information among NI subsidiaries and/or to its authorized distributors and business partners, if required for the purposes described in this Privacy Statement. This may involve the transfer of your Personal Information to countries outside your home country or region, including outside the European Economic Area if that is your region, which may have a different level of data protection from your home country. Such countries may include, without limitation, the United States and other countries in which NI or its subsidiaries or its authorized distributors and business partners maintain facilities. In order to provide adequate protection for the transfer of your Personal Information, we transfer Personal Information pursuant to our Privacy Shield self-certification (as further described below), by entering into written contractual arrangements (as appropriate) with our subsidiaries, authorized distributors and business partners in respect of such transfers or by relying on other legally-approved transfer mechanisms. We take all reasonable technical and organizational measures to safeguard Personal Information we transfer.
NI participates in and has certified its compliance with the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework and the Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework. We are committed to subjecting all personal data received from countries within the European Economic Area and Switzerland in reliance on the Privacy Shield Framework and its Principles. To learn more about the Privacy Shield Framework and the Privacy Shield Principles, and to view our certification, please visit https://www.privacyshield.gov.
NI is responsible for the processing of Personal Information it receives in accordance with each Privacy Shield Framework, and for any subsequent transfers of such Personal Information to a third party acting as an agent on its behalf. NI complies with the Privacy Shield Principles for all onward transfers of personal data from the E.U., including onward transfer liability provisions.
With respect to Personal Information received or transferred pursuant to the E.U.-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework, NI is subject to the regulatory enforcement powers of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. In certain situations, we may be required to disclose Personal Information in response to lawful requests by public authorities, including to meet national security or law enforcement requirements.
If you have an unresolved privacy or data use concern that we have not addressed satisfactorily, please contact our U.S.-based third party dispute resolution provider (free of charge) at https://feedback-form.truste.com/watchdog/request. Under certain conditions, more fully described at https://www.privacyshield.gov/article?id=How-to-Submit-a-Complaint, you may be entitled to invoke binding arbitration when other dispute resolution procedures have been exhausted.
We may disclose your Personal Information for any purpose with your consent. Except as described below, we will not disclose your Personal Information to third parties for their own marketing purposes without your consent.
We also may share your Personal Information with these categories of third parties for the following purposes:
We engage service providers, online advisors and business partners to assist us with operating and providing your access to our website and other NI services. These service providers or business partners may perform advertising services, process secure payments, fulfill orders, optimize services, provide integration services for our customers, provide technical services, serve online behavioral advertising, send newsletters and surveys, support email and online community services, administer polls and surveys, and analyze information to help us improve our business. Some of our service providers or business partners may engage their own service providers or business partners to further assist us. In these instances, the receiving party is not permitted to retain, use or disclose Personal Information for any purpose other than for performing the specific business purpose on our behalf.
National Instruments Alliance Partner Program members are specialized experts that we may ask to contact you regarding a service or product you request. In such a case, we will share only relevant contact information and information about the relevant service or product you have requested with the Alliance Partners. The Alliance Partner then contacts you regarding your request. More information on the Alliance Partner program is available at https://www.ni.com/alliance/.
NI occasionally partners with other companies in an effort to provide the most relevant and detailed information for your measurement and automation applications. In some cases, NI and such third parties conduct joint seminars where we may conduct joint marketing activities in which both NI and the third party receive your Personal Information after providing appropriate notice to you and an opportunity for you to opt out of sharing your Personal information for marketing activities.
We may share your Personal Information with law enforcement agencies, courts, other government authorities or other third parties where we believe it necessary to comply with a legal or regulatory obligation or otherwise to protect our rights or the rights of any third party.
We also may share your Personal Information in connection with fraud protection or other legal action, or if NI reasonably believes it is necessary to protect NI, its customers or the public.
We may share your Personal Information with potential transaction partners, service providers, advisors and other third parties in connection with negotiation or completion of a corporate transaction in which NI is acquired by or merged with another company or in which NI sells or transfers all or a portion of its assets or business.
The Personal Information we may share with third parties as described in this section may include these categories:
Identifiers;
Protected characteristics;
Commercial information;
Geolocation data;
Internet or other electronic network activity information;
Financial information;
Audio, electronic, visual, or similar information;
Professional information;
Education information; and
Communications.
NI wants to help you keep your Personal Information accurate. To access, correct, change, update or delete your Personal Information on www.ni.com, visit and log into your account at www.ni.com/profile or contact privacy@ni.com. We will respond to your request to access within 30 days. We promptly record any request for changes to your communication preferences in our internal customer databases; please allow 10 business days for these changes to take effect.
Where the processing of your Personal Information is subject to EU data protection laws, you have the following data subject rights. Please note that these rights are not absolute and in certain cases are subject to conditions as specified in applicable law.
In addition to the above, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority if you consider that our processing of your Personal Information infringes applicable data protection law.
If you have any questions about the type of Personal Information we hold about you or if you wish to request deletion or correction of Personal Information we hold about you, or to submit a Data Subject Access Request to exercise any other data subject right, please send a written request to privacy@ni.com or to the postal address provided at the bottom of this Privacy Statement. While we will make reasonable efforts to accommodate your request, we reserve the right to reject such access requests or to impose restrictions or requirements upon such requests if required or permitted by applicable law.
In accordance with the requirements of the California Consumer Privacy Act, you may have certain rights in relation to your Personal Information. These rights may include the rights to:
To exercise any of these rights, please contact privacy@ni.com or call us toll-free at (877) 388-1952. NI does not sell Personal Information.
You can change your communication preferences, including opting out of all marketing communications, at any time. You may use any of several options to express and manage your preferences, including:
Any marketing by NI, or any third parties on behalf of NI, will be conducted in accordance with applicable laws and include (where applicable) methods to allow you to express your preferences (including the possibility of being removed from our advertising and marketing lists as set out above).
If you opt out of receiving marketing communications, we may still communicate with you in connection with transactions you request and/or service related matters.
The NI website uses NI and service provider "cookies" and similar technologies to enable you to sign in to our services, to help personalize your online experience, to analyze trends and to track users’ activities on the website. We use cookies to store your preferences and other information on your computer in order to save you time by eliminating the need to enter the same information repeatedly.
A cookie is a piece of text that is placed on your computer's hard drive. Depending on the settings you have selected, your browser adds the text to your device as a small file. Many browsers are set to accept cookies by default. You have the ability to accept or decline cookies as you prefer. The Help portion of your web browser, most likely found on the toolbar, typically tells you how to prevent your browser from accepting new cookies, how to have the browser notify you when you receive a new cookie, or how to disable cookies altogether.
To learn more about cookies, how we use them on www.ni.com, and how you can view or delete them, refer to our Cookies Help page at https://www.ni.com/help/cookies.htm. If you choose to decline cookies, you may still use our website, but your ability to use some areas of our website will be limited.
We also use scripts, pixels and similar technology, that help us manage content on our site. For example, we may use scripts to personalize your experience to show you products that support your industry. We may also use these technologies to identify the most popular locations on our site, to help us make more of our pages valuable to our customers and to troubleshoot any issues our customers raise about our site’s operation.
We may use third-party advertising companies to use cookies, and Internet browsing to help us display personalized content and appropriate advertising during your visits to NI.com and other websites. For example, if you view a product on the NI website, you may see offers for similar products on other websites you visit. Cookies placed by these advertising companies also assist us with measuring the performance of our advertising campaigns and with identifying the pages you view, the links and ads you click on, other actions you take on those web pages, and the site from which you came before arriving at a web page. These cookies can be effective whether you are on NI.com or another website. If you opt out of receiving targeted display advertising, the data associated with these cookies will not be used.
If you do not wish to have this information used for the purpose of serving you targeted ads, you may opt-out of publishers’ content by visiting https://preferences-mgr.truste.com (or if located in the European Union click https://www.youronlinechoices.eu/). Please note this does not opt you out of being served all advertising. You will continue to receive generic ads.
Please note that while you may have the opportunity to opt-out of targeted advertising through the link above and you may be able to control the use of cookies through your web browser as described in the “How Does NI Use Cookies and Similar Technologies” section above, some web browsers may also give you the ability to enable a “do not track” setting. This setting sends a special signal to the websites you encounter while web browsing. This “do not track” signal is different from disabling certain forms of tracking by declining cookies in your browser settings, as browsers with the “do not track” setting enabled still have the ability to accept cookies. NI does not respond to web browser “do not track” signals at this time. If we do so in the future, we will describe how we do so in this Privacy Statement. For more information about “do not track,” visit www.allaboutdnt.org.
The security of your Personal Information is important to us. We follow generally accepted standards to protect your Personal Information from misuse, interference and loss, as well as from unauthorized access, modification or disclosure. The ways we do this include:
No method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure, however. Therefore, we cannot guarantee its absolute security. We encourage you to keep any passwords you use confidential and to be careful to avoid “phishing” scams where someone may send you an email that appears to be from NI asking for your personal information. NI will not request your ID or password through email.
When you see either a solid key icon or a locked padlock icon at the lower portion of your browser window, your connection with our site including transfer of sensitive payment information you may enter, is secured through Secure Sockets Layer (SSL). If you do not see one of these icons, please contact NI to complete your transaction over the phone.
NI takes children’s privacy seriously. We do not knowingly collect personal information from children through our website. If you are a child as understood by laws of your country, please do not submit any Personal Information through our website.
Our site includes social media features, such as the Facebook and LinkedIn buttons. These features may collect your IP address, which page you are visiting on our site, and may set a cookie to enable the feature to function properly. Social media features are either hosted by a third party or hosted directly on our site. Your interactions with these features are governed by the privacy statement of the company providing it.
If you create a community profile on our website, we will list limited information about you in our publicly accessible member directory. You may change your privacy settings or make updates to your community profile by logging into your community account. If you wish to request removal of your information from our directory or to have your community profile deleted, please contact community@ni.com.
We display personal testimonials of satisfied customers on our site in addition to other endorsements. With your consent we may post your testimonial along with your name. If you wish to update or delete your testimonial, please contact us at privacy@ni.com.
If you choose to invite a friend to join our community forums, we will ask you for your friend’s email address. We will automatically send your friend a one-time email inviting him or her to visit the site. NI stores this information for the sole purpose of sending one-time email.
Your friend may contact us at privacy@ni.com to request that we remove this information from our database.
Any information (including Personal Information) that you choose to disclose in public areas of our website, such as the Alliance Partner program, NI Discussion Forums, chat rooms, forums, message boards, or other public forums such as trade shows or conventions, becomes public information that others may collect, circulate, and use. Any text you include in a message is public. Because NI cannot and does not control the acts of others, you should exercise caution when deciding to disclose information about yourself or others in public forums such as these. To request removal of a posting you have made or your Personal Information from our blog or community forum, please complete the site feedback form on www.ni.com or contact privacy@ni.com. In some cases, we may not be able to remove your Personal Information, in which case we will let you know the reason we are unable to do so.
Third parties control the content of all third-party websites that are linked to our website. These links are provided as a benefit to you. If you submit Personal Information to any third-party website through one of those links, the Personal Information you provide is governed by the third-parties’ privacy statements. We encourage you to carefully read the privacy statement of any site you visit.
We may update this privacy statement at any time to reflect changes to our information practices. If we make any material changes, we will notify those with user accounts by email (sent to the e-mail address specified in your account) or post a notice on this site prior to the change becoming effective. All updated versions of this privacy statement will include an updated posted effective date. We encourage you to periodically review this page for the latest information on our privacy practices.
If you have any questions about this Privacy Statement or would like to contact us regarding our privacy practices, please contact:
NI Privacy
National Instruments Corporation
11500 North Mopac Expressway
Austin, TX 78759-3504
U.S. Toll-Free Tel: (877) 388-1952
Email: privacy@ni.com