Export Compliance Information

It is the policy of National Instruments Corporation (“NI”) to comply with all applicable import and export trade compliance laws and regulations, as well as other mandatory trade sanctions, in the countries in which NI conducts business.

NI’s standard products are designed for commercial applications. Some products are subject to export, or re-export, license requirements and additional end-use restrictions under U.S. Export Administration Regulations. NI’s products may also be subject to additional license requirements of other countries’ regulations such as the European Union Council Regulations, Malaysian Strategic Trade Act, and so forth. Customers are responsible for complying with all applicable export control laws prior to exporting or re-exporting NI products. In addition to a Return Material Authorization (RMA), an export license may be required prior to returning NI products to NI for repair, service, or calibration. An RMA issued by NI does not constitute an export authorization.

While NI’s standard products are designed for commercial applications, NI will work with our customers to ensure that any technical data controlled under the ITAR provided to National Instruments is properly handled. Customers must notify NI prior to providing any ITAR-controlled technical data in accordance with NI’s ITAR Technology Control Plan. NI’s ITAR Technology Control Plan will be provided to customers upon request. National Instruments is currently registered with the Department of State, Directorate of Defense Trade Controls and fully understands its obligations to comply with the requirements of the ITAR.

Diversion contrary to U.S., E.U., Malaysian, or other applicable export laws is strictly prohibited.

NI reserves the right to refuse and/or cancel any order if, at any time, NI believes that any export controls or trade sanctions laws may be violated.

For import, export, and manufacturing location information (HTS, ECCN, TARIC, etc.), please utilize the tool below. Please note this tool will only produce information by NI part number.

Export/Import/Mfg. Location Information Lookup Tool

Questions may be directed to NI’s Trade Compliance Department:

Phone: 1 (512) 683-6010

Email: trade.compliance@ni.com