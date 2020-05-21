NI Security Update for Salt

Two vulnerabilities were disclosed on April 30, 2020 in Salt, an open source project from SaltStack. These vulnerabilities are described in CVE-2020-11651 and CVE-2020-11652. Some National Instruments products utilize Salt and are affected by these vulnerabilities. Refer to the table below for the full list of affected products.
NI strongly recommends that you install these patches.
If your system is connected to the internet, complete the following steps to install the patches:
If your system is not connected, you can download the offline installers listed in the table.
Product Version
Mitigation
SystemLink 2020 R1
Install Patch 2020 R1.1
SystemLink 19.6
Install Patch 19.6.3
Prior Versions of SystemLink
LabVIEW NXG 5.0 Web Module
Install Patch 5.0.1
LabVIEW NXG 5.0 Real-Time Module
Install Patch 5.0.1
LabVIEW NXG 5.0 Community Edition
Install Patch 5.0.1
LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 5.0
In Progress
LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 4.0
In Progress
LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 3.1
In Progress
LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 3.0
In Progress
LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 2.1
In Progress
LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 2.0
No Patch Available
CVE-2020-11651 - 9.8 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H
CVE-2020-11652 - 6.5 - CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:N/A:N
At National Instruments, we view the security of our products as an important part of our commitment to our customers. Go to ni.com/security to stay informed and act upon security alerts and issues.