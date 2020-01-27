How Do I Track Test Assets with the SystemLink™ Asset Module?

From the validation lab to the production floor, having a complete view of software and hardware devices is a critical first step to streamlining investments and optimizing asset utilization. Gathering data from these sources is manual and time-intensive if it's collected at all. The SystemLink Asset Module simplifies the management of test assets through a centralized web application with out-of-the-box reports and dashboards, providing visibility into the use of your valuable test assets for aggregated usage metrics and analysis.