How to Overcome Production Test Challenges for Complex DUTs

Test Coverage - A Story of COTS Hardware and Software

The challenge of additional complexity is not just technical—e.g., meeting ambitious specifications—it’s financial. Let’s look at an extreme example of this technical/budgetary balance. The Saab Gripen E supersonic jet was aggressively optimized for both performance and cost effectiveness. The result was the total project cost for this airplane was a fraction (>10% by some estimates) of some other similar projects. Saab was focused on breaking the direct relationship between increased functionality and increased cost of test – they called this the cost curve, and their methodology is one we can all learn from.

Figure 2: The Saab Gripen E Aircraft adopted an open COTS approach to test.

Having a COTS product means we can contain development and maintenance costs, promoting the Saab initiative to break the cost curve.



-Anders Tunströmer, SAAB Aeronautics

They found the solution by adopting not just a COTS platform, but an open COTS platform for both hardware and software. This allowed them to save development costs for the 90% use case and integrated a point solution for the 10% unique requirement. Saab saved weeks of documentation per test system and cut test costs by 30%. Read more about how SAAB’s approach to test here.

By adopting a standard that closely integrates instruments for most measurements needs while operating within an ecosystem that fulfills niche requirements, you can confidently accept any new test specification safe in the knowledge that it will have minimal impact on existing functions, footprint, and processes. This philosophy serves as the foundation for PXI, which is based on an open, modular architecture.

Figure 3: The PXI foundation maintains an open modular standard ensuring flexibility for users.

Don't fall for the common misconception that COTS benefits are limited to hardware. To avoid limitations from proprietary, vendor-defined systems, production engineers often turn to a customized solution. While this might translate to huge coverage, cycle-time, and cost advantages, it also means they must reinvent the wheel every time they code a measurement.

That wouldn't matter as much if these measurements were simple and quick to code, but they often involve complex algorithms and require deep signal and sensor understanding. This is where a modular COTS approach once again shines. In audio test alone, numerous specialists offer great open software products such as CATS (CIM.AS) or Audioexpert (MegaSig). The benefit is summed up will by the sentiment from the CIM team:

Our goal through our CATS software is to be the electro-acoustic testing expert on your team so you can concentrate in being the expert in your product.



-Dennis Morini. Business Manager, CIM.AS

One roadblock to COTS adoption is the shift of budget from operational expense to upfront capital. If you add the price of a new test station for every new measurement type, the steepening cost curve soon becomes unappetizing. Neil Evans, a longtime Philips Healthcare employee, explains it well, as he has witnessed the ultrasound products he works on exponentially rise in functionality. Every year, he’s challenged with increasing test capability without skyrocketing his test budget.

The ability to articulate the business value that a test organization could deliver was critical. In this case the exponential development and sustaining costs could be forecast in line with increased product complexity. A vision of breaking the relationship between product complexity and test system cost provided executive buy-in.



-Neil Evans, Senior Manager, Philips

Read how Philips Healthcare successfully adopted COTS within production test.

The cost of not changing often is more apparent once you consider operational expenses at a level spanning from organizational to sustaining decisions.

Failing to “break the cost curve” and hiding it behind a lot of small test station decisions does not make it go away. Best-practice suggests to elevate decisions to a wider strategy whenever possible; this can slow them due to increased stakeholders but has been shown to return long term benefit.

Figure 4: Failure to break the cost curve and allow the cost of test to raise in line with product complexity soon becomes uneconomical to the business.

Bottom line: If you’re facing an increasing mix of test coverage requirements, the established best practice is to adopt an open COTS platform wherever possible. Look for interoperability with a wide ecosystem from multiple vendors so your team can focus on testing the DUT, rather than fixing compatibility issues or debugging analysis algorithms. Make budgetary decisions based on a total cost of ownership to deliver maximum returns.

Proficiency Investment: Critical to Complex Test

Any test strategy technology is only as good as the team that implements it. As DUT functionality increases, so does the expectation that test engineering teams. When hiring additional resources isn’t an option, each team member must be prepared to do more. This is a well-documented product-design challenge.

People are trying to bring much more complex products to market with an insufficient talent pool. We cannot rely on people who only know a single field; we need engineers that are trained in system-thinking.



-Prof. Alberto Sangiovani-Vincentelli. Professor of Engineering UC Berkley & Co-Founder of Cadence & Synopsys